Gardaí investigating criminal damage caused in Offaly housing estate

Gardaí continue their investigation into an incident of criminal damage caused to a car in an Offaly housing estate.

The incident occurred at the Philips Vale housing estate in Daingean on Thursday, October 26.

The damage was caused to the vehicle at approximately 6.45pm on the day.

Anyone with information or who may be able to help gardaí with their investigations can contact Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.

