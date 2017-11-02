Major housing development planned for North Offaly

An application for planning permission for a total of 43 houses in North Offaly is set to be lodged with Offaly County Council.

Patrick Muldoon intend to apply to build the houses on the Edenderry Road, Laurencetown, Rhode.

The initial proposed development will consist of 11 detached, three bedroom dormers, 10 semi-detached, two storey, three bedroom houses, 10 semi-detached, two storey, four bedroom houses and one detached, two storey, four bedroom house.

Also being sought in the application is outline planning permission for 11 detached bungalows and the demolition of two houses on adjoining sites to facilitate access from the Edenderry Road.