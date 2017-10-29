BREAKING: Two house burgled in Tullamore this afternoon

Gardai in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses after two houses were burgled in the town this afternoon (Sunday)

The houses in Adams Villas and Arden View were broken into this afternoon and among the items taken were cash, medication and a handbag.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have seen any persons acting suspiciously in either location to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600.

Also this afternoon, a man was attacked with an axe in the town. Read more on that story here