BREAKING: Man attacked with an axe in Tullamore this evening

Gardai in Tullamore are investigating a serious assault in Tullamore this evening.

One man attended the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore with non life threatening injuries after being attacked by another man with an axe.

The incident occurred outside McDonalds on the Church Road in the town between 5.55pm and 6.15pm.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to contact them in Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600.

