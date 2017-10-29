Offaly commuters set to be hit by train strike on Wednesday

Iarnród Éireann advises customers that due to industrial action, trains are not expected to operate across Intercity, DART and Commuter routes on the following dates:

Wednesday 1st November

Tuesday 7th November

Tuesday 14th November (includes Ireland v Denmark World Cup Play-off at Lansdowne Road)

Thursday 23rd November

Friday 8th December

If you have booked travel on these dates, we will cancel your booking for the dispute date journey leg and automatically refund you seven days prior to your date of travel (e.g. 25th October for 1st November, 31st October for 7th November etc). Please allow three to five days for your financial institution to process your refund.

Further details will be updated as soon as available.

Irish Rail apologises for the inconvenience caused.