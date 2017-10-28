Car flees scene after Offaly crash
Gardai are investigating
Gardai in Edenderry are continuing their investigations into a two car crash in the town last weekend.
At around 6.50pm on October 22, a crash involving two cars occurred at JKL Street.
Material damage was caused to both cars but one driver left the scene before Gardai arrived.
The matter is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 0469731290.
