Tullamore Credit Union issues warning to members over phishing scam
Members urged not to open suspicious e-mails
Tullamore Credit Union has issued a warning about a phishing scam targeting its members.
In a post on Facebook, Tullamore Credit Union warned:
"We have been informed by our IT suppliers that there is currently a phishing scam targeting credit union members. Members who have been targeted will receive an email from the email address creditunion@online.ie, with a file called ‘Payment Confirmation’ attached, the members targeted have been encouraged to open the attached file. DO NOT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES OPEN SUCH AN EMAIL!"
