Break in at Offaly Bord na Mona facility
It is the second break in at a Bord na Mona facility in Offaly this month
Gardai are appealing for information following a break in at a Bord na Mona facility in Offaly.
The incident occurred at the Derrinlough facility, Fivealley. There are no details yet as to what was stolen during the break in.
It is the second recent break in at a Bord na Mona facility following the theft of reels of cable from the Derrygreenagh depot between Rhode and Rochfortbridge earlier this month. You can read more about the crime here
