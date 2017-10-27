One man arrested in connection with arson attack on Tullamore house

Gardai have arrested an detained a man in his 30s in relation to an arson attack on a house in Tullamore.

The attack took place at a home in Arden View at about 11pm on Wednesday, October 25. Three people were in the house at the time but no one was injured.

Gardaí believe some type of accelerant was thrown at house during the incident.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600