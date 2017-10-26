Offaly house set on fire in late night attack

Gardaí in Tullamore are investigating a suspicious fire caused to home at Arden View at about 11pm last night, Wednesday, October 25.

The house was occupied at the time of the attack but no injuries have been reported.

Gardaí believe some type of accelerant was thrown at house during the incident.

The scene is preserved pending further investigations.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600.

