Three more burglaries in Offaly overnight

Gardaí are once again investigating a spate of burglaries in Offaly this morning after houses across the county were targetted on Tuesday night, October 24.

A house was ransacked during a burglary at Railway View, Clara, at around 8.40pm on Tuesday night. Cash and jewellery were taken during the raid.

Meanwhile, in Clonbullogue and Rhode, a number of houses were also hit by thieves with cash and jewellery once again taken.

Anyone with information can contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057932 7600 or their local station.

