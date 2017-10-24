Gardaí investigating sudden death of 4-year-old in Offaly

Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that they are investigating the sudden death of a child in the county on Saturday, October 21.

Gardaí are working to establish the circumstances of the deaths.

The young girl was killed in an accident at a house in Shinrone Co. Offaly.

It is understood an object fell on her as her family were inspecting the property, which was under construction.

A postmortem to take place shortly in University Hospital Limerick.

