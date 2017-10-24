Gardaí appeal for information after high-speed chase in Offaly

Gardaí in Offlay have renewed their appeal for information following a high speed chase across the county last week.

Four people were released without charge after Gardaí chased a green Suzuki jeep from Tullamore across Offaly and into Laois where it was stopped at Clonaslee on Sunday, October 15.

A number of Garda cars were rammed in the incident, while other road users had to avoid the erratic vehicle.

Speaking to Midlands 103 today, Laois/Offaly Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Graham Kavanagh, renewed the appeal for witnesses who might have seen this driving, who might have had their car struck, or saw any suspicious behaviour in Tullamore town or beyond on the day.

He said that, "it’s lucky nobody was killed."

