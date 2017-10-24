Garda warning issued as second tool theft reported in Offaly overnight

Gardaí are re-issuing their warning to tradespeople to secure their tools and vehicles following a spate of tool thefts in recent days.

Earlier we reported the theft of tools from a building site at Charleville in Tullamore on Sunday night, and now gardaí have informed us that a similar incident occurred in another area of the county on Monday night.

SEE ALSO: Gardaí investigate theft of tools from Offaly building site

A number of expensive power tools were stolen from the back of a van in the Clonfanlough/Ferbane area on Monday night, October 23.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.