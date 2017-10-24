Gardaí investigate theft of tools from Offaly building site

Gardaí are investigating the theft of tools from a building site in Tullamore.

The incident took place late on Sunday night, October 22, into Monday morning, at the site of works on the unfinished primary care centre at Charleville in the town.

Gardaí have warned of an increase in this type of crime in recent months, and are now appealing to the public for help.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.

