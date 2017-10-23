Offaly funeral planned for 4-year-old killed in accident

The funeral mass of a four-year-old girl who died in a tragic accident in a house, which was under construction, will take place at St. Brendan's Church in Birr on Wednesday, October 25.

The village of Cloughjordan in Tipperary, close to the South Offaly border, has joined a local family in mourning following the tragic death of a four-year-old girl.

It is understood that little Jodie Lawlor Tyrrell died in an accident last Saturday at a house which is being renovated in the area.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and she was taken to University Hospital Limerick but despite the best efforts of staff, the little girl tragically passed away.

Gardai are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

Jodie's death is deeply regretted by her mother Jessica; brothers Jayden and Kai, June, Nigel and family; grandparents Ann and Frank, Margaret and Matthew; aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Jodie will be reposing at her residence, at Knockbrack, Cloughjordan, this Tuesday evening from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Wednesday morning at 10am arriving in St. Brendan's Church, Birr, for funeral Mass at 11.00. Burial afterwards in St Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea.

