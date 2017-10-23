Gardaí investigate theft of expensive dogs from Offaly family

Gardaí in Offaly are investigating after the theft of two expensive dogs from a home in Ballycumber.

The two seven-week old Bichon Frese puppies were taken from a house in Ballycumber on Sunday night.

The owners are understandably heartbroken at the theft and gardaí are appealing for those with any information of the whereabouts of the pets to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.

