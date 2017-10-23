Gardaí investigating weekend burglaries in Edenderry

A number of houses have been targeted in weekend burglaries in Edenderry.

The gardaí are investigating two incidents in the town on Saturday night.

The first burglary took place at a house on St. Francis Street, Edenderry, while a second property at St. Teresa's Terrace later on Saturday night.

Both burglaries happened between 7pm and midnight on the night.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information that may help their investigation into this matter to contact Edenderry Garda Station on (046) 973 1290.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.