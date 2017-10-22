Offaly scouts make donation to Ken Smollen Food Appeal

Last Wednesday, members of 4th Offaly (Edenderry) Scout Group were delighted to be able to present a food donation to Ken Smollen and Deirdre Saunders for distribution by The Ken Smollen Food Appeal to help those in need in Edenderry and surrounding areas.

Ken and Deirdre took time out of their busy schedule to spend a few minutes talking about their work with the cub pack before heading off into the night and eventually finishing their work distributing food at 1.30am.

The food parcel and toiletries were donated by the members and parents of the group and all the donations will stay in Offaly.

And the group say they were shocked to find out the extent of food poverty in the county.

“We didn’t realise then was the extent of the food poverty in our own county. We were shocked to learn that there are 40 families in receipt of food parcels in the Edenderry area when so much of the media focus is based on Dublin city. Ken told us that there are actually 250 families on their books including over 1,000 children locally in our county! He was careful to inform us that all their work is strictly confidential.”

You can click here to read more about the Ken Smollen Food appeal and read first hand some of the catastrophic people in Offaly find themselves in in 2017

If you would like to contribute directly or you need help from The Ken Smollen Food Appeal you can contact Ken through Facebook messenger or by texting him on 0851432898. He will get back to you when he gets the opportunity. Alternatively if you’d like to drop food contributions into 4th Offaly (Edenderry) Scout Group please feel free to drop in to one of the meetings.

4th Offaly (Edenderry) Scout Group meets on Wednesdays at St Mary’s Parish Centre, Edenderry excluding school holidays. They would be thrilled to meet families with children of cub age (9-11yrs) from 6pm to 7.30pm or scout age (12-15yrs) & venture scout age (15-18yrs) from 7.30pm - 9pm.

Scouting offers fun & adventures, lifelong friendships, life skills such as leadership opportunities, organisational skills in areas such as camping, hill walking, water activities, pioneering (scout engineering using wood & rope) & air activities.