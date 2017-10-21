Man due in court today in connection with Offaly drugs seizure

A man in his 30s who was arrested during a search operation at a location near Geashill, on Wednesday evening and who was detained at Tullamore Garda Station in relation to a cocaine and cannabis seizure in excess of €1m (pending analysis) is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court at 11am on Saturday charged in connection with the incident.

As part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity in the midlands, a search operation was carried out at a house, sheds and lands near Geashill yesterday evening, Wednesday, October 18.

During the search Gardaí recovered large quantities of cocaine and cannabis herb along with an amount of suspected amphetamine. A sawn-off shotgun and large numbers of cartridges and rounds of ammunition were also recovered.