UPDATE: Man (34) arrested after massive Offaly drugs bust

Gardaí have arrested a man in Geashill following a "substantial" drugs seizure in the village.

Gardaí seized cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis herb during the operation in the village on Wednesday, October 18.

Officers also seized a firearm during the raid.

