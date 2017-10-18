Offaly hit with weather warning as Storm Brian approaches

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather advisory for the entire country as an Atlantic depression is expected to track eastwards over parts of Ireland on Saturday.

Storm Brian, as it will be called if it develops into a storm, will bring South to southeasterly winds on Friday night, and they will veer northwesterly on Saturday and are expected to reach yellow warning criteria, at this stage.

The weather system is not expected to be as bad as Hurricane Ophelia which ripped through the country on Monday, but it has the potential to produce wind speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h, especially in coastal counties.

This warning was issued at 4pm on Wednesday, October 18, and is valid from Friday, Ocotber 20 at 6pm until midnight on Saturday night, October 21.

We will bring you the latest weather updates as we get them.

