Gardaí investigating after shotgun stolen from car in Edenderry

Gardaí are investigating after a firearm was stolen from a housing estate in Co. Offaly.

The incident occurred in Edenderry when a shotgun was stolen from a car outside a house on Friday, October 13, between the hours of 5pm on October 13 and 4pm on Sunday, October 15.

The gun was legally held by the owner and the gardaí are appealing for information leading to its recovery.

There is little known about the perpetrators as the theft was discovered some time afterwards, but people are urged to report any suspicious behaviour or vehicles in Edenderry over that weekend of Friday, October 13.

People with information can contact Edenderry Garda Station on (046) 973 1290.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.