ESB crew working through the night to get power back to school and elderly in Edenderry

An ESB crew remains in the scene of a fault in Edenderry tonight as they endeavour to get an elderly community and school back on the grid.

The crew are continuing to work at the fault at Gilroy Avenue Edendery where live power lines came down on Monday during Hurricane Ophelia.

They are prioritising these repairs due to the nearby Boy's National School and elderly nature of the community.

Residents in their late 80s and 90s have been without power on Gilroy Avenue since lunchtime on Monday.

Street lights are also out, leaving the quiet neighbourhood n complete darkness.

The ESB have said they aim to have the area back in power before midnight but that this restoration could not be guaranteed.

Crews have been working around Offaly today where 5,500 were without power this morning.