Thieves steal van from Offaly business

Gardaí in Tullamore are investigating after a van was stolen from a businesses premises in the town on Sunday evening.

Gardaí believe a lone male entered the Arden Precision Engineering premises at approximately 4.30pm on Sunday, October 15.

The man made away with a white Renault van and left the premises, heading right onto the Arden Road.

Authorities believe the thief approached Arden Precision from the field between Norbury Woods and the Arden road.

The white Renault van has a registration of 161OY706, and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who might know of the whereabouts of the vehicle or its movements after 4.30pm on Sunday to contact them.

Tullamore Garda Station can be contacted on 057 9327600.

