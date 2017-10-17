5,500 still without electricity in Offaly

There are still just over 5,500 people without power in Offaly as the clean-up following Hurricane Ophelia continues. The ESB has said that "serious damage has been caused to the electricity network," and that over 300,000 are still without power across the country.

They have warned that customers impacted by outages should prepare to be without electricity for a number of days as crews across the country are deployed to deal with emergencies, restoring power to customers, where it is safe to do so.

In Offaly, the Birr area is still one of the worst affected as it has around 1,120 customers still without power.

Similarly, Cloghan and Lumcloon is seriosuly impacted with 1,159 customers still without electrcity today. Shinrone has around 662 households without power, while Edenderry has 343.

The area between Edenderry and Mount Lucas has taken a severe hit with 947 customers affected by complete outages. In the nearby village of Rhode, around 255 customers are in a similar predicament.

Tullamore has escaped with relatively small numbers affected by the outage. The Screggan area is possibly the worst hit with 174 homes, while the Sragh area has 70, while the area between Tullamore and Daingean has around 173 homes out.

Shannon Harbour has not escaped as around 112 customers are without power, while a similar number are in the dark in Belmont.

Clara suffered serious outages on Monday but with most of the power restored, just 189 customers are now still without electricity.

At the height of the storm last night, close to 10,000 Offaly customers were hit by power outages, but those areas were slowly being turned back on late on Monday, including in Birr, Clara and Edenderry. Tullamore homes also came back fairly quickly as crews got to work once the storm had passed.

​​The ESB are advising all customers impacted by outages that they should prepare to be without electricity for a number of days. ESB Networks are particularly concerned about customers who use electrically powered medical devices and who are without power. It is important that these customers contact their healthcare professional so that they can receive advice on their care during this period.

"If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999," they said.

​"We are currently prioritising emergency calls on our 1850 372 999 number, but customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.esbpowercheck.ie or on the PowerCheck App for iPhone and Android devices."

