Morning Update: Some roads in Offaly remain closed following Ophelia

Following a review of the overnight situation, Offaly Crisis Management Team met this morning to assess the situation in the county following Ex-Hurricane Ophelia yesterday.

A number of roads remain closed today Tuesday 17th October which include;

• Local road in Gloster from N62 to Brosna

• Ballycommon Road from the Church to the Bridge

• Coolderry at the GAA field

• Coolfin, Banagher near the graveyard

• R441 from Rhode Village to Edenderry

Offaly Major Emergency Team have again appealed for everyone to exercise extreme caution as road conditions are still hazardous with fallen trees, loose power cables and debris.

Offaly County Council in collaboration with Irish Water are currently experiencing water shortages in Rhode and Walsh Island. Normal service is expected to return later today.The Public are advised to contact Irish Water directly on 1850 278 278 to report all water issues.

The clean-up operation commenced at first light this morning with all resources deployed to restore normal services to the public.

Offaly Major Emergency Team have acknowledged the Public’s continued co-operation during this extreme weather event and reiterate the advice is not to attend to fallen trees, poles or electrical cables and continue to report these incidents to the emergency number at Offaly County Council 057 93 46800 or email customerservices@offalycoco.ie