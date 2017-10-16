UPDATE: A number of roads remain closed in Offaly this evening following Hurricane Ophelia

Offaly Major Emergency Team has reaffirmed its appeal for everyone to stay off the roads overnight as road conditions with fallen trees, loose power cables and debris has left all routes treacherous.

The Team has asked that unless travel is absolutely necessary, please remain off the roads. The statement continued:

"Please be extremely vigilant if you are out and about tomorrow and in the coming days as trees, electrical power lines and other structures may be unsecure and hazardous. People should be particularly careful around farm yards, warehouses, industrial areas and derelict buildings."

The clean-up operation will commence tomorrow morning Tuesday, October 17 and will take a number of days to complete.

A number of roads remain closed tonight which include the following;

• Ballycommon Road from the Church to the Bridge

• Coolderry at the GAA field

• Coolfin, Banagher near the graveyard

• Mountain road out of Kinnitty

Where travel is absolutely necessary all road users are asked to exercise extreme caution.

The advice is not to attend to fallen trees, poles or electrical cables and continue to report these incidents to the emergency number at Offaly County Council 057 93 46800 or email customerservices@offalycoco.ie