Take note
All Offaly County Council buildings closed on TUESDAY
Offaly County Council have announced that all of their buildings, including Aras an Chontae, Municipal Districts, Libraries and Civic Amenity Centres are closed to the public tomorrow, Tuesday, October 17.
The decision has been made to allow staff to assist in the clean up operation throughout the county.
Offices will open as normal to the public on Wednesday, October 18.
The Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
