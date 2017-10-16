Power beginning to come back on around Offaly following Hurricane Ophelia

The lights are beginning to come back on across Offaly as ESB crews begin the job of restoring the power.

Power has been restored following outages in parts of Birr, Edenderry, Tullamore and Geashill among others although some areas remain without power.

According to the latest ESB map, there are clusters of service interruptions in Offaly without power in Rhode, Ferbane, Rahan and Birr while there are also other faults including in Daingean and Clara.

Above is the latest map as of 7.30pm showing the current known incidents of power outages in Offaly.

