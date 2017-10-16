REPORTS: Young men seen walking on steel beams at derelict Edenderry hotel site

There have been local reports of teenagers walking on steel beams at the derelict hotel site near Dunnes Stores in Edenderry.

The youths were spotted in the early afternoon.

The site has been derelict for more than a decade and the sighting of young people at the precarious location has sparked fears for their safety.

People are not only urged to stay clear of sites like this, but also to remain in doors owing to the grave danger posed by the winds thrown at Offaly from Hurricane Ophelia.