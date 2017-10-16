IMPORTANT: Trees and power cables down in the following locations in Offaly

Offaly is being battered by Hurricane Ophelia and the Council have reported power lines and trees down in the following locations:



Birr Municipal District Area Trees Down in the following areas

 2 Trees and a Power line down on the Birr side of Kinnity Village.

 Oxmanstown Mall near Birr Castle

Tullamore Municipal District Area Trees Down in the following areas

 Kilcoursey Clara at the GAA Pitch

 Tree down at Killurin Cross

 L2005 near Durrow GAA Pitch

 Mountbolus to Killoughey Road

 Meelaghans (Tullamore Geashill Road ) tree down partially blocking the road

 Grogan Ballycumber on the Ferbane Road out of Ballycumber.

 Fenter, Killeigh blocking the N80 towards Mountmellick

 Charleville Road

Edenderry Municipal District Area Trees Down in the following areas

- Clonmullen Lane, Edenderry

 Croghan Road L1071

 Clonbullogue R42

 Portarlington Road from Bracknagh

Power Lines down as follows;

 Birr to Roscrea Road

 Coolderry Village

 Grogan Ballycumber (near Flynn’s Pub)

 Charleville Road Tullamore Live wire

Power Outage

 Tullamore Town (Charleville Road Area)

 Crinkle

Offaly County Council are advising people to "please stay and remain indoors until advised further as conditions will deteriorate later in the afternoon. Stay indoors and stay safe."

Offaly County Council are dealing with emergency calls today on a designated phone line 057 93 46800. All calls will then be prioritised and dealt with as appropriate.

Emergency Service teams are on standby. Due to the serious health and safety risks presented by this Status Red wind warning, and the need to ensure the safety and welfare of all emergency response staff, operational staff will only be responding to matters of serious and imminent danger to the public during the period for which the weather warning remains in force, therefore we strongly urge the public to please stay indoors and off our roads.

Regular updates on possible road closures will be provided during the course of the day on

www.offalyexpress.ie , Facebook and Twitter.