Major Offaly road blocked by fallen tree at historic location

AA Roadwatch are reporting that a substantial tree has come down and is blocking the road close to Charleville Castle in Tullamore.

Charleville Road close to the Spollanstown Junction in Tullamore is now impassable due to the incident.

This adds to the list of areas in Offaly now affected by fallen trees, including Edenderry, Killurin, Clara, Birr and Banagher.

Motorists are advised to remain indoors and avoid non-essential travel.