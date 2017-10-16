Offaly's 'Major Emergency Team' comes into operation for Hurricane Ophelia

The Offaly Major Emergency Team is now operational with a co-ordinated interagency response.

The Gardaí and the Local Authority are working from a central location to co-ordinate all calls and responses to the public.

The status Red alert will continue to be in place for Co. Offaly.

We are preparing for an extreme weather event this afternoon and everyone is strongly advised

 NOT to travel and stay indoors from now until further advised

 Secure all items of potential risk as far as possible

 Please check in with any vulnerable persons

 Avoid any situation that will put Yourself or others at risk

Offaly County Council are dealing with emergency calls today on a designated phone line 057 93 46800. All calls will then be prioritised and dealt with as appropriate.

Emergency Service teams are on standby. Due to the serious health and safety risks presented by this Status Red wind warning, and the need to ensure the safety and welfare of all emergency response staff, operational staff will only be responding to matters of serious and imminent danger to the public during the period for which the weather warning remains in force, therefore we strongly urge the public to please stay indoors and off our roads.

Regular updates on possible road closures will be provided during the course of the day on www.offalyexpress.ie, Facebook and Twitter.