Offaly emergency services advise all businesses to CLOSE

Following a meeting, the joint planning group of emergency services and county councils has issued advice for all Offaly businesses to close and secure premises by 11:30am and restrict movements.

Gardaí, the Fire Service and the Council are urging you to "stay indoors, call 999 emergency lines for emergencies only to access gardai, fire brigade and ambulances."

The Gardaí have told us that extra officers have been drafted in across the Laois/Offaly division. People can ring Portlaoise, Tullamore or Birr Garda Station for non-emergency assistance.

Information on downed power lines can be directed to the emergency ESB networks number 1850372999.