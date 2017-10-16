Offaly will feel the brunt of Ophelia at lunchtime

Ex-Hurricane Ophelia is forecast to track directly over Ireland during daytime today.

The latest information from Met Eireann is that Offaly will be hit at around 1pm today. According to the forecast, violent and destructive gusts are forecast with all areas at risk.

All schools are closed and all out patients appointments have been cancelled by the HSE.

Gardai are advising against all non essential travel.

ESB is urging people to stay away from all fallen power lines.

The advise is to stay inside when the winds hit

Here are the times from Met Eireann when winds will hit their peak.

Although there will be some severe gusts throughout the day, winds will reach their maximum strengths from the following times in the following areas. The public are advised to remain indoors from these times.

From 07:00: coastal areas of Counties Cork and Kerry

From 09:00: Remaining parts of Munster

From 12:00: South Leinster and Galway

From 13:00 Dublin and remaining Leinster

From 15:00 North Connacht and Ulster