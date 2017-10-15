BREAKING: All schools and colleges in Offaly and across the country will close tomorrow

All schools and colleges in Offaly and across the country will now be closed tomorrow.

The Department of Education has announced the decision. The statement reads:

"In response to the imminent Storm Ophelia, the Department of Education and Skills is now publicly informing all schools, colleges and other education institutions that they are to remain closed tomorrow, Monday 16 October.

"This decision has been made following discussions with members of the Government Task Force on Emergency Planning and in light of the advice from Met Éireann on this unprecedented storm.

"All schools and colleges will be closed tomorrow."

