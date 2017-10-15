Status Red Weather Warning extended to entire country including Offaly

Ex-Hurricane Ophelia is forecast to track directly over Ireland during daytime Monday. It is now predicted to track directly over Offaly.

Met Eireann is warning that violent and destructive gusts are forecast with all areas at risk and in particular the southwest and south in the morning, and eastern counties in the afternoon. Also heavy rain and storm surges along some coasts will result in flooding. There is potential risk to lives.

The warning is in place from 6am Monday morning until 23.59pm on Monday night.

