Four arrested after high speed car chase through Offaly

Four people were arrested overnight following a high speed car chase that started in Tullamore and finished when the car involved crashed in Clonaslee.

At approximately 2.50am, Gardai in Tullamore observed a Green Suzuki Jeep at Hayes Cross. This car was observed driving erratically and on the wrong side of the road. There were four occupants in the vehicle at the time.

The vehicle continued through Tullamore driving on the wrong side of the road and at speed up High Street. It continued out towards Clonminch, Derryad, Kilurin, Killoughey before eventually crashing in Clonaslee where it hit a tree.

During this period of time, the vehicle forced a number of motorists to take evasive action in order to avoid collisions. The driver also attempted to ram a number of Garda vehicles. Also during the pursuit, various items were thrown from the offending vehicle. A very powerful spotlight was shun at Gardai in an attempt to evade arrest.

The four occupants, three males and one female, all from Tullamore area were arrested after 3am at The Green Clonaslee. Two of the occupants of the car were juveniles. They were subsequently released pending further investigation.

The car was seized for PSV and Scenes of Crime examination. Garda are appealing to any witnesses, pedestrian or drivers who were affected by or observed this incident, or who have dashcam footage to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station or on the Garda Confidential line.