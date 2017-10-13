UPDATE: Injury sustained in two-car Offaly road crash

A person has been injured in an early morning Crash on the R419, one kilometre outside Portarlington on the Bracknagh side.

SEE ALSO: Offaly road closed following serious early morning crash

The two-car collision happened before 7.30am this morning and the road has been closed as a result.

Gardaí expect the road to be fully re-opened shortly.

An individual sustained minor injuries in the incident.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.