Man arrested after massive Offaly drugs seizure
A house was searched on Wednesday
Man arrested after massive Offaly drugs seizure
Gardaí arrested a man in Offaly on Wednesday night, October 11, after they seized a considerable amount of cannabis at a house in Cloghan.
The planned search resulted in the discovery and seizure of €8,000 worth of cannabis from the premises.
SEE ALSO: Woman arrested after Garda car chase in Offaly
A man was arrested at the scene.
He was later released pending directions from the DPP.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on