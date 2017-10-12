Man arrested after massive Offaly drugs seizure

Gardaí arrested a man in Offaly on Wednesday night, October 11, after they seized a considerable amount of cannabis at a house in Cloghan.

The planned search resulted in the discovery and seizure of €8,000 worth of cannabis from the premises.

A man was arrested at the scene.

He was later released pending directions from the DPP.

