Woman arrested after Garda car chase in Offaly

A woman has been arrested in Tullamore following a short garda chase on Wednesday, October 11.

A number of thefts from shops in Tullamore yesterday led gardaí to the individual and had to engage in a car chase before arresting the 24-year-old.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested after massive Offaly drugs seizure

The woman was arrested and brought to Tullamore Garda Station.

She remains in custody and is due before Portlaoise District Court on Thursday, October 12.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.