Offaly gardaí issue scam warning over door to door work men

Gardaí in Offaly are appealing to people to be vigilant when engaging with people offering services amid fears of a growing number of door to door scams.

"Do not employee a contractor unless you know them or they have been recommended to you," a Garda source stated.

"Do not let some stranger tell you that you need something fixed maintained or cleaned on your property," they added.

Gardaí believe that older and vulnerable people are being "scammed or conned" out of sums of money by unscrupulous individuals generally from other parts of the country for shoddy or incomplete work.

They have urged Offaly people to call upon your older or vunerable neighbours and let them know that anything they need done about the house can be arranged locally without the need for them to engage unscrupulous individuals.

