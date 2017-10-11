Offaly mother's desperate appeal for clothes for young son

Offaly poverty campaigner Ken Smollen has shared an appeal made to him by a young Offaly mother who desperately needs help to clothe her young son.

Ken, who is responsible for the Ken Smollen Food Appeal, shared the story anonymously on social media. The Offaly mother wrote:

"I'm wondering if you might be able to help me. I've posted on Facebook buy, sell and swap pages and searched in my local charity shops for clothes for my little boy as you can buy kids clothes bundles cheap but I haven't been able to find anything."

"I really haven't many clothes for him. He is 18 months old and I'm still squeezing him into 12 month clothes. I really am in desperate need of some clothes for him," she continued.

She said she called to a local charity shop which had no suitable clothes, and said that a few weeks ago when there was a bag available, she had "no money on the day."

They were gone when she returned the next day.

Ken Smollen told the Offaly Express that he has been contacted by women in similar situations in recent days, including one expectant mother due to give birth in 10 days.

He is appealing for help for this mother and others in the same situation, and any one who thinks they can help can contact the Ken Smollen Food Appeal on Facebook.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

