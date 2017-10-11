Burglary gang disturbed inside Offaly home

Gardaí in Offaly are investigating a number of burglaries in the county overnight.

The first took place at Beechmount Avenue in Clara at around 8pm on Tuesday, October 10, when four male burglars were disturbed while targeting a house.

The men made off in a car and no injuries have been reported from the incident.

Elsewhere in Offaly, cash was stolen from a house at Curragh Hills in Ballinagar between 9-11pm on October 10.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who might have seen any suspicious behaviour in these areas to contact them.

If you can help gardaí with their inquiries, contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600.

