EXCLUSIVE: Have a look at the new Lidl store planned for Tullamore

This is the artist's impression for the new Lidl store planned for the Church Road in Tullamore. A planning application has been lodged with Offaly County Council.

Speaking to the Offaly Express, Alan Barry, Director of Property for Lidl commented, "Lidl Ireland have been working closely with our architects and planners over the past number of months to prepare a planning application for our second store in Tullamore. A new state of the art, modern retail store is proposed for a site located between Church Road and Tanyard Lane. The store will incorporate a retail floor area of 1,670 sq. m. and will include a bakery."

He added, "the application for the new store was lodged last week with Offaly County Council and includes the provision of a new link road between Church Road and Tanyard Lane that will help to reduce traffic travelling through the narrow section of the Tanyard Lane linking into the Hophill Roundabout. The proposed new store will significantly regenerate the existing town centre zoned site and will include a second standalone unit for a creché facility. Lidl currently operates 153 stores nationally and employs over 4,200 people. In a recently commissioned economic report it was found that Lidl buys over €500 million of Irish goods and services annually. In addition to this 1.4% of food and drink exports was for resale in Lidl stores around Europe."

The company has also confirmed that it will operate two stores in Tullamore if the application is successful. There is already a store located on Main Street in the town

