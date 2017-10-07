Tullamore Garda Station hosting Open Day

Tullamore Gardai have announced details of an Open Day on Saturday, October 21 from 12pm to 3pm.

The day is free and everyone is welcome to attend. There will also be refreshments on the day plus children's entertainment.

The day will feature the Garda Band and will showcase many of the aspects of An Garda Siochana.

Those who attend will see the Mounted Unit, Regional Support Unit, Mountain Bikes, Traffic Corps, Garda Motorbikes, Public Order Unit and Crime Prevention Officer. A lot of people will be very interested to see Scenes of Crime Officers and how they work up close.