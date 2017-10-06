Lidl set to expand operation in Tullamore

Lidl looks set to expand its operation in Tullamore with the addition of another store.

The development will cover 2,575 sq/m on the 5,179 sq/m site. That will include a supermarket and a single storey creche. There will also be an outdoor play area for the creche.

There are also plans for a link road between the Tanyard and Church Road. The existing five buildings on the site will be demolished as part of the planned works on the site. Car parking, signs, pedestrian access and landscaping are also included in the application.

The newly refurbished Lidl store in Edenderry will open in early December.