Trailer and tools stolen in overnight robbery in Offaly

Gardai in Offaly are appealing for tradespeople and farmers to mark and inventory their tools and equipment after another theft overnight.

It is the latest in a series of thefts that has hit tradespeople and farmers right across the county.

Last night's incident took place in Shannon Harbour where a trailer and tools were taken from a farmyard. Gardai in Birr are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Gardai have again stated that marking and making an inventory of tools is the key to reducing the incidents of tool thefts.

Last week a tradesman in Kilcormac had his van cleaned out and you can see the details of what was stolen here.