Weekend weather forecast for Offaly

The weather forecast for the weekend in Offaly is mixed but overall the weather will not be that bad over Saturday and Sunday.

The rest of today (Friday) will be a typical autumn day with sunny spells, cloudy periods and the odd shower. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 14 degrees. Tonight will be mainly dry with temperatures hovering between 6 and 8 degrees.

The forecast for Saturday is for a mainly dry day with sunny spells and just the odd isolated shower. Temperatures similar to Friday at around 14 degrees.

Sunday will see the best weather over the weekend with temperatures reaching a high of 16 to 18 degrees. There is a chance of light rain in the morning but it is expected to clear by the afternoon however it will remain overcast with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Winds will also pick up on Sunday and will be strong and gusty.